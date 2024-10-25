By 2029, ARM processors will be in 40% of laptops25.10.24
TechInsights analysts predict a significant increase in the share of ARM processors in the notebook segment, and by the end of the decade ARM may occupy up to 40% of the market. Currently, x86 processors dominate with a share of 82%, while ARM is at 18%. In 2024, no significant changes are expected, but with the growing popularity of ARM, a doubling of the share of ARM to 40% is forecast by 2029.
The main contributors to the development of ARM in the notebook market are Apple, which began the transition to ARM with M1 processors in 2020, and Qualcomm, which is actively developing Snapdragon X Elite/Plus processors for Windows-based devices. Important advantages of ARM devices include energy efficiency and long battery life.
It is also expected that Nvidia and MediaTek may offer their ARM solutions for laptops in the future, which will accelerate the spread of this architecture.
Arm company announced the launch of a new graphics scaling technology called Accuracy Super Resolution (ASR), designed to improve image quality in mobile games and reduce device power consumption. ASR technology is based on AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2 and uses temporal scaling that works with data from multiple frames, as opposed to spatial scaling that uses data from only one frame.
ASR is especially useful for low-power graphics cards because it allows games to run at higher frame rates without degrading image quality.Arm claims ASR increases frame rates by 53% compared to native resolution rendering on devices with Arm Immortalis GPUs -G720 and a 2800 x 1260 display. Testing on a device with a MediaTek Dimensity chip that scaling with ASR at 540p uses significantly less power than playing at native 1080p.
Arm plans to make the ASR scaling technology available to developers under the open source MIT license and looks forward to working with interested companies.
Acer released suitcases for laptops and clothes in UkraineAcer events in Ukraine
Acer is expanding its range of accessories, presenting new suitcases on wheels in Ukraine.