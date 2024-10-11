Budget smartphone Samsung Galaxy A16 5G is equipped with Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 6300 and costs €249

Samsung presented a new budget smartphone Galaxy A16 5G The device attracts attention with its balanced characteristics at an affordable price.

Key features of the Galaxy A16 5G:

Processor: two options – Exynos 1330 or Dimensity 6300, depending on the region

RAM: 4 GB

Built-in memory: 128 GB, expandable up to 1 TB

Display: 6.7-inch Super AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, a refresh rate of 90 Hz and a peak brightness of 800 nits

Cameras: triple main camera (50 MP – main, 5 MP – ultra-wide and 2 MP – macro), 13 MP front camera for selfies

Battery: 5000mAh with 25W fast charging

Operating system: Android 14 with One UI 6.1, with a promise of Android updates and security for 6 years

The smartphone also supports 5G networks, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, NFC (depending on the region) and has a side fingerprint scanner. The body of the device is 7.9 mm thick and the phone weighs 200 g. The Galaxy A16 5G is available in light green, blue black and silver colors. The price in Europe is €249.

Samsung active is developing artificial intelligence (AI) in the Galaxy series of devices, and this approach may become a new source of revenue for the company. Recently, Samsung confirmed that some features based on artificial intelligence technologies may become paid by the end of 2025. The move continues a strategy first announced after the release of the Galaxy S24 and the Galaxy Fold and Flip 6 models.

While Samsung hasn’t revealed the specific features that could go on a paid basis, it’s believed to be AI tools created in collaboration with Google. This approach has already been used by the company for some services, for example, for the Secure Wi-Fi function, which requires a subscription. The move is in line with the global trend of introducing subscriptions and paid services in premium products, and users may be dealing with new changes in 2025.