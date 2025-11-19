   

OPPO Enco X3s Bluetooth headphones review: sticky

19.11.25

OPPO Enco X3s

 

The new OPPO Enco X3s truly wireless earbuds are sure to impress not only with their logo from a leading audio company with a keen understanding of acoustics, but also with their design. The combination of a matte case, premium hardware, and support for multiple codecs all looks promising. Let’s take a closer look.

 

Ergonomics and Design

OPPO Enco X3s

 

The OPPO Enco X3s impresses right away with its case’s finish. It’s matte, even slightly rough. What would be perceived as a cheapening of the case on smartphones or other electronics seems to be beneficial here, enhancing user confidence. It doesn’t slip out of your hands, so you can quickly pull it out of your pocket and open the lid without fear of dropping the device.

 

OPPO Enco X3s

 

Opening the lid, however, reveals a strikingly similar look. There’s a matte white top panel for the earbuds, as well as glossy shells underneath. It’s a strange combination, frankly, but more because of the unusual design of TWS headphones than the design itself. The tactile comfort is complemented by a well-fitted design overall. You can buy these right now on the Rozetka marketplace.

 

OPPO Enco X3s

 

The earbuds themselves are quite classic. The glossy white housing and touch-sensitive zones on the stem are nothing to write home about. The zones themselves are matte, making them easily tactile.

 

The shape is somewhat cubic with rounded edges. This makes them comfortable to hold. Each earbud has three microphones and two contacts for charging in the case.

 

OPPO Enco X3s

 

The headphones are IP55-rated for water and dust resistance, allowing them to be used in rain or high-humidity conditions.

 

Hardware

 

OPPO Enco X3s

 

The Oppo Enco X3s are built on an architecture with dual dynamic drivers (11 mm + 6 mm) and dual DACs covering a frequency range of 15 Hz to 40 kHz. They support the LHDC 5.0 codec, as well as AAC and SBC. The headphones feature touch controls and Bluetooth 5.4 wireless connectivity.

 

The headphones feature active noise cancellation of up to 55 dB, with an adaptive mode for different environments. They cope well with subway noise and traffic noise on busy roads.

 

Battery life: up to 11 hours without the case, up to 45 hours with the case (with active ANC). They also support simultaneous connection to two devices and a low-latency gaming mode. Charging is via USB-C: the headphones charge in approximately 50 minutes, and the case in up to 80 minutes.

 

Impressions

 

OPPO Enco X3s

 

Listening to the Enco X3s, you’ll experience rich bass and clear highs—the sound structure creates a sense of presence. Moreover, the back of the case mentions a partnership with Dynaudio. Both this and previous Dynaudio models, created in partnership with Dynaudio, left an exceptionally positive impression.

 

Noise cancellation copes well with background noise from transport or the office, although in extreme conditions (such as strong winds), achieving complete silence is more difficult. However, the in-ear design itself, of course, provides the lion’s share of noise isolation.

 

Combined with an ergonomic charging case, good battery life, and excellent sound, the OPPO Enco X3s headphones make for a very pleasant and high-quality device.

 

OPPO Enco X3s (ETED1) TWS specifications

Form Factor: In-Ear
Driver Size: 11 mm + 6 mm
Headphone Frequency Response: 15 Hz – 40 kHz
Headphone Sensitivity: 118 ± 1.3 dB
Microphone Sensitivity: -38 DB
Number of microphones: 2
Codecs: LHDC 5.0/AAC/SBC
Connectivity: Bluetooth 5.4
Protection: IP55
Earphone and case battery: Li-ion, 62 mAh, 530 mAh
Dimensions Case: 65.4×52.4×25.3 mm
Earphone dimensions: 31×20.6×24.2 mm
Earphone weight: 4.73 g
Weight of case with earphones: 49 g
Device provided by: OPPO AED Ukraine
Price: 6599 UAH Power outlet

Rating:

+ Water and dust resistance

+ Sound

- Relatively high price

 

Oppo Enco X3S Recommendations

 

OPPO Enco X3s

 

Who are these headphones ideal for?

 

Athletes and comfortable leisure: Thanks to IP55 protection, these headphones can withstand sweat and light rain. They’re perfect for jogging, the gym, and outdoor workouts. They’re also suitable for short trips and vacations, and are perfect for taking on business trips.

 

Audiophiles and sound quality enthusiasts: Support for Hi-Res Audio and advanced codecs (LHDC/LDAC) ensures premium sound.

 

City and office workers: Flagship active noise cancellation (ANC) effectively counteracts ambient noise in public transportation or the office.

 

OPPO smartphone owners: The proprietary HeyMelody app and fast integration (Fast Pair) provide the best user experience.

 

Oppo Enco X3S Anti-Recommendations

 

But like any device, the headphones in our review are not perfect, and there are those users who should look for alternatives:

 

Yachtsmen and water sports enthusiasts: The IP55 rating does not allow for submersion in water. For this, models with IPX7/IPX8 ratings are required.

 

Extreme users: Hikers, hunters, fishermen, travelers, and construction workers who are or may be exposed to extreme conditions (prolonged rain, heavy rain, etc.). Although protection from light rain and dust is available (IP5X), even for construction work, it’s better to find off-road solutions, especially since they exist.

 

Budget users: As a flagship model for 2025, the Oppo Enco X3S headphones will still be expensive. You can pay attention to more morning-like patterns or wait a while (a year or six months) until prices drop a bit.

 

