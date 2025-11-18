Instead of iPhone and Samsung: Vivo, OnePlus, and Oppo 2025 flagships

We wondered if there’s life on Mars. We’re looking for a worthy alternative to the top smartphones from leading brands. There are a number of models with their own interesting features. They’re inferior in some ways to the behemoths from Apple and Samsung, but they’re not outright inferior.

The OnePlus 15 boasts a powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor and a large battery with fast charging. The Vivo X300 boasts a large 200MP camera module and IP69K protection, making it practical. The OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G offers a large AMOLED display with a high refresh rate and a well-balanced camera system designed for everyday use. All three models have their strengths and tradeoffs, so comparing their specifications allows us to better understand which smartphone meets modern user needs and expectations.

A key advantage of top-end smartphones from OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo is their price. They’re typically 15-20% cheaper with comparable specifications. Some are even cheaper due to decent but less powerful components. They may not be technically superior to A-brand flagships. However, for users who prioritize a high-quality, stable smartphone over one that’s incredibly powerful, they’ll be sufficient.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 features a 6.78-inch BOE X3 display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The bezels are now uniform all around and noticeably thinner at 1.15mm. The smartphone is powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip. Depending on the version, the RAM is 12 or 16GB, while the built-in storage is 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB. The smartphone runs ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 out of the box. The battery has a remarkable 7,300mAh capacity and supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. The manufacturer claims a 50% charge in 15 minutes and a 100% charge in 40 minutes via a wired connection.

The device’s cameras now use Oppo’s Lumo Imaging system, replacing the joint project with Hasselblad. The main module retains a 50-megapixel resolution, but now features a smaller sensor—1/1.56 inches instead of the previous 1/1.4 inches. The telephoto camera also features a 50-megapixel sensor and offers 3.5x zoom with an equivalent focal length of 85 mm, compared to the previous 3x zoom with an equivalent focal length of 73 mm. The third module is a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with a focal length of 16 mm and an f/2.0 aperture. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor. You can buy this and other OnePlus mobile phones for Rozetka now.

+ Top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor

+ Fast charging: 120W wired and 50W wireless

- Large case size, which may be inconvenient for some users

- Standard display brightness is inferior to some competitors

OnePlus 15 instead of the iPhone 17 and Samsung S25

A direct competitor with superior performance and battery life. The OnePlus 15 offers best-in-class performance, outstanding battery life (7,300 mAh battery), and super-fast charging (120W), significantly outperforming the iPhone 17 (40W) and Galaxy S25 (45W). It also features a more powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset compared to the Snapdragon 8 Elite in the S25 Ultra.

Vivo X300

The Vivo X300’s glass and metal body accentuates the thin bezels around the display. The 6.31-inch AMOLED screen features a 2640×1216 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. Brightness is claimed to be 3000 nits.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. It features up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The smartphone runs Android 16 with OriginOS on top.

The main camera features a 200 MP sensor with optical image stabilization and an f/1.68 aperture. It also features a 50 MP module with 5x zoom. The third module is a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera. The 32-megapixel front camera is housed in a small notch in the screen. The 6,040 mAh battery supports 90W fast charging. 40W wireless charging is also supported.

The device supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, and Bluetooth 5.4. It is IP69K water and dust resistant. The integrated fingerprint scanner is located under the screen. Dimensions are 164.3 x 75.4 x 8.5 mm and weighs 190 g.

The Vivo X300 places an emphasis on its cameras, particularly the periscope module for capturing distant objects. Its high-brightness and high-refresh rate display makes it a competitive solution. Performance meets expectations for a flagship, but the body is quite bulky.

+ 200 MP main camera with f/1.68 aperture

+ Capacious battery with 90 W fast charging

- Processor can get hot under load

Viva X300 instead of iPhone 17 and Samsung S25

A serious competitor focused on photography and videography. The Vivo X300 Pro (powered by the Dimensity 9500 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3) is positioned as one of the best camera phones of 2025, capable of competing with and even surpassing the iPhone 17 Pro Max and Galaxy S25 Ultra in certain photography scenarios thanks to a partnership with Zeiss.

OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G

The 6.83-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1272 x 2800 pixels takes up almost 94% of the front panel. It features a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, and a touch response rate of 240 Hz. The front panel is covered with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Brightness reaches 1200 nits in HBM mode. It features a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor with ARM G615-MC6 graphics. It comes with 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512 GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The device runs ColorOS 15. The 5800 mAh battery supports 80W fast charging.

The main camera consists of three modules: a 50MP wide-angle lens with optical image stabilization, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP telephoto lens with OIS. The front camera also has 50MP and supports autofocus. Video recording is possible in 4K at 60 fps with both the main and front cameras.

The OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G smartphone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.4. It also features an under-display fingerprint scanner and face recognition. GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, and other navigation systems are available.

The case is available in two color options: graphite gray and lavender butterfly. There is no headphone jack, only USB-C. NFC is supported. The model measures 162.7 x 76.5 x 7.5 mm and weighs about 195 g. By the way, this smartphone is also available at Rozetka.

+ Large AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

+ Capacious 5800 mAh battery with 80 W fast charging.

+ Price

- Not the most powerful MediaTek processor.

Oppo Reno13 Pro 5G replaces the iPhone 17 and Samsung S25

A competitor with a focus on II technologies and balance. The OPPO Reno 13 Pro 5G uses the latest Snapdragon chipset and emphasizes AI imaging technologies. It offers balanced specifications and a competitive price, making it an attractive alternative for those seeking excellent value in the premium segment.

Flagship Specifications Comparison Table

Specification OnePlus 15 Vivo X300 OPPO Reno13 Pro 5G Display 6.78″ BOE X3, FHD+, 165Hz; 1.15mm bezels 6.31″ AMOLED, 2640×1216, 120Hz, 3000nits brightness 6.83″ AMOLED, 1272×2800, up to 120Hz, 240Hz Touch, HBM 1200 Bolt Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 MediaTek Dimensity 9500 MediaTek Dimensity 8350 RAM 12/16 GB Up to 16 GB 12 GB LPDDR5X Storage 256 / 512 GB / 1 TB Up to 512 GB 512 GB UFS 3.1 OS ColorOS 16 (Android 16) OriginOS (Android 16) ColorOS 15 Main Camera 50 MP (1/1.56″, OIS) + 50 MP Telephoto (3.5×, 85 mm, OIS) + 50 MP Ultra Wide (16 mm, f/2.0) 200 MP (OIS, f/1.68) + 50 MP Periscope (5×) + 50 MP Ultra-wide 50 MP (OIS) + 8 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP telephoto (OIS) Front Camera 32 MP 32 MP 50 MP with autofocus Video Up to 4K (depending on modules) Up to 4K (depending on modules) 4K@60 on main and front cameras Battery 7300 mAh 6040 mAh 5800 mAh Charging 120W wired, 50W wireless 90W wired, 40W wireless 80W wired Protection — IP69K — Communications 5G; Wi-Fi (not specified); Bluetooth (not specified) 5G; Wi-Fi 7; Bluetooth 5.4 5G; Wi-Fi 6E; Bluetooth 5.4; NFC Biometrics In-screen scanner; face recognition In-screen scanner In-screen scanner; face recognition Dimensions and weight Large body (exact data not provided) 164.3×75.4×8.5 mm; 190 g 162.7×76.5×7.5 mm; ~195 g Materials — Glass and metal Corning Gorilla Glass 7i front Audio/Ports USB-C; 3.5 mm missing (presumably) USB‑C USB‑C; 3.5 mm missing

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor