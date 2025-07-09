OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone has a good selfie camera and Google Gemini AI09.07.25
The OnePlus Nord 5 smartphone is presented on the global market, as well as the Nord CE5 and other gadgets of the company. The model without the CE prefix received a more powerful processor, better cameras and display.
The device is based on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip (1×3 GHz Cortex-X4, 4×2.8 GHz Cortex-A720, GHz Cortex-A520, Adreno 735). It has 8 GB or 12 GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The data storage with a capacity of 256 GB or 512 GB operates according to the UFS 3.1 standard.
The OnePlus Nord 5 has a 6.83 ″ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1272 x 2800, a refresh rate of 144 Hz, its peak brightness reaches 1800 nits. The front panel is protected by durable Gorilla Glass 7i. The screen has an optical fingerprint scanner, and the selfie camera has a 50 MP sensor (Samsung JN5). There is a 50 MP main camera, (f/1.8, 24mm, 1/1.56″, 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS) and an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.2, 15mm, 116˚, 1/4.0″, 1.12µm, AF).
The new phone runs OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15 and comes with the OnePlus AI suite, which includes AI Eraser, AI Summary, AI Reply and several other tools based on Google Gemini. The kit also includes the OnePlus Open Canvas multitasking interface, which debuted at OnePlus Open.
The 5200 mAh battery of the OnePlus smartphone is quite large, but not the most capacious in the lineup – after all, the OnePlus Nord CE5 has 7100 mAh.
Wired charging supports 80W, as well as reverse charging up to 5W. The phone measures 163.4 x 77 x 8.1mm, weighs 211g, and is available in Marble Sands, Dry Ice, and Phantom Grey.
Pricing starts at €449 for the 8+256GB version and goes up to €499 for the 12+512GB.
