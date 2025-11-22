Black Friday – how to shop and pay less

Black Friday is a marathon of discounts. You can be skeptical about it, actively prepare for it, or look at the offers from time to time. But you can make some rational purchases with discounts. It is important to have a cool head and a clear plan: to have time to grab the best products, update your wish list, and at the same time not to spend more than planned. We will tell you how to turn the chaos of sales into a profitable strategy and evaluate the offers.

How to shop on Black Friday

Black Friday has long ceased to be just a marketing gimmick. It is a global marathon of discounts that starts every year at the end of November. Some participants in it adhere to a commercial approach, some interpret it in their own way. Appliance stores are turning into arenas where buyers compete for the best deals. In Ukraine, this tradition has also taken root: online giants and local retailers launch promotions that often last several days, and sometimes a whole week.

Where to find the best deals

Online stores remain the main platform. Here, discounts appear first, and goods can be ordered without queues. But offline retailers are not far behind: in large shopping centers they organize real shows with live queues and instant sales. The atmosphere resembles a presentation of new technologies – a lot of noise, emotions and the feeling that you are becoming part of a big event.

Which stores and product categories are participating?

This year’s Black Friday in Ukraine looks like a real all-Ukrainian discount fair. From cosmetics to laptops, sellers are competing for the attention of buyers, and we get a chance to grab the best deals.

Technology and gadgets

This is traditionally the biggest excitement. Black Friday at Rozetka includes large-scale promotions in which smartphones, household appliances, computers and laptops, components, game consoles and other popular electronics become more affordable.

Discounts: on electronics reach 40–45%.

Focus: smartphones, tablets, laptops, accessories — exactly the items where you can save the most.

Games and Gaming

Digital distribution platforms also offer discounts. Steam, Epic Games Store, PlayStation store and others offer a whole range of titles that can be purchased cheaper. Not often, but also applies to mobile applications and software for work from various developers.

Beauty and care: cosmetics

This category always causes a special stir. Right now is the most convenient time to replenish stocks of your favorite products or prepare gifts for the winter holidays.

What to look for: professional hair products, Korean cosmetics, care sets.

Where to buy: Eva, Makeup and others.

Fashion segment: clothes and shoes

Famous brands Adidas, Puma, Intertop, Kasta, Zara often offer up to -70% to clear out warehouses.

When to buy: This is the perfect time to buy winter shoes or update your wardrobe.

Life hack: Clothing discounts start earlier than the official date – it’s worth following social networks and brand newsletters.

Home and comfort

Jysk and Epicenter chains are preparing attractive prices on home goods.

Why it’s worth it: it’s a chance to buy Christmas gifts in advance and without rushing.

Коли стартує розпродаж

Officially, Black Friday falls on the last Friday of November. But technology companies don’t wait for a signal — they start warming up the audience a few days in advance. By the way, you can already add the necessary products to your wish list on Rozetka. Teasers appear on social networks, and store websites update banners with a countdown. The atmosphere resembles the launch of a new gadget: everyone is waiting, everyone is ready to press the “buy” button. Black Friday in Ukraine also lasts more than one day. Many stores organize a whole week of discounts.

How to prepare for Black Friday

Experts advise making a list of desired products in advance. Smartphones, laptops, smart watches — these are the categories that most often receive the biggest discounts. It is important to compare prices before the start of promotions, so as not to fall for “fake” discounts and incur unnecessary expenses. Technology enthusiasts even create price tables so that at the moment of the start they can act quickly and without hesitation. It is worth looking for promotional codes for discounts. Sometimes vouchers also apply to promotional offers.

What to look for:

Real discounts : check the price history so as not to buy the product at the same price as a month ago.

Warranty and service : the equipment must be official, with manufacturer support.

Response speed : the best offers disappear in a matter of minutes.

Coupons and promo codes : a somewhat outdated topic, but to this day there are several sites that collect offers from various stores and platforms that are available when entering a special set of characters.

Cyber ​​Monday

Black Friday has just ended, when its digital brother, Cyber ​​Monday, appears on the horizon. This is the day when the main stage moves to online stores or continues there, changing banners.

History of Cyber ​​Monday

This date also became significant in the USA, November 28, 2005. Enterprising sellers noticed: after the weekend and Black Friday, office workers return to work, but do not give up shopping – now online, via computers and gadgets. Thus, a separate day for online sales appeared. In 2025, Cyber ​​Monday falls on December 1.

Michel Chernovoj

Editor Editor