You can buy Death Stranding, Ghostrunner, Control and other games on Steam now with discounts up to 75%14.06.24
505 Games has launched a sale on Steam their games. The promotion lasts until June 27, so even despite the power outages, you can get a good deal on top titles.
Games include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut (50%), Ghostrunner 1 and 2 (70%), Assetto Corsa (up to 70%) and its many additions, as well as Control Ultimate Edition (75%) and other games.
In addition, the publisher reminds that from June 18, the criminal cooperative shooter Crime Boss: Rockay City will be available on Steam, which starred Hollywood celebrities of the 80s and 90s, including Chuck Norris (Chuck Norris), Kim Basinger ( Kim Basinger) and Danny Trejo.
Xiaomi 14 CIVI with 120 Hz AMOLED display and Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chip cost $515smartphone Xiaomi
Xiaomi 14 CIVI is equipped with a 6.55-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, a peak brightness of 3000 nits and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protective glass.