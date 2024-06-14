You can buy Death Stranding, Ghostrunner, Control and other games on Steam now with discounts up to 75%

505 Games has launched a sale on Steam their games. The promotion lasts until June 27, so even despite the power outages, you can get a good deal on top titles.

Games include Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding Director’s Cut (50%), Ghostrunner 1 and 2 (70%), Assetto Corsa (up to 70%) and its many additions, as well as Control Ultimate Edition (75%) and other games.

In addition, the publisher reminds that from June 18, the criminal cooperative shooter Crime Boss: Rockay City will be available on Steam, which starred Hollywood celebrities of the 80s and 90s, including Chuck Norris (Chuck Norris), Kim Basinger ( Kim Basinger) and Danny Trejo.