Apple TV Plus service renamed to Apple TV

Apple has announced an update to the identity of its streaming service – now Apple TV Plus will officially be called Apple TV. This became known from a press release before the premiere of the film “F1 The Movie”, which will take place on December 12, 2025 on the platform. At the same time, the company’s official website still retains the old name.

The renaming may cause confusion among users, because the Apple TV brand has long been used for several products at once – the eponymous program for purchasing and renting movies, as well as the Apple TV 4K media player.

In the company’s statement, this ambiguity is particularly noticeable. Apple notes that F1 can be purchased on Apple TV before the premiere in streaming on Apple TV, and that Apple TV is available in the Apple TV app on various devices.

The company has not yet specified whether a new logo or other visual changes are planned that will help distinguish services and devices with the same name.

Previously, the expansion of Apple services continued to a competing platform. The company announced the release of the official Apple TV application for smartphones and tablets running Android. It can now be downloaded from the Google Play store.

The application provides more convenient access to the Apple TV+ service without the need to use the browser version. As part of the subscription, original series and films created by Apple are available. You can log in to the service through your Apple account or subscribe using the Google Play payment system.

In Ukraine, the cost of a subscription to Apple TV+ is $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year. The service is also included in all Apple One subscription packages along with the company’s other digital products.

Unlike the version for Apple devices, Android does not support access to the iTunes Store, so users will not be able to rent or buy movies and TV shows. In addition, it does not have the ability to view previously purchased media library.

Previously, the company already offered Apple TV+ on devices with Android TV and Google TV, but for smartphones and tablets a full-fledged application has been released for the first time.