YouTube Premium will receive better audio quality and new playback speed30.09.25
YouTube has updated its YouTube Premium subscription features, adding “enhanced” audio and new playback controls.
When watching music videos, you can now select “High Quality” audio with a bitrate of 256 kbps. Previously, this option was only available in YouTube Music or in an experimental version on the YouTube homepage, but it is now available to all users on Android and iOS.
YouTube Premium users can now play videos at up to 4x speed (in 0.05 increments). Previously, this feature was only available on Android and iOS, but it is now available in the web browser.
A new feature, Jump Ahead, allows you to skip uninteresting parts of a video. It is now supported on Smart TVs and game consoles, along with mobile devices and the web browser.
YouTube Shorts has added a picture-in-picture mode, which lets you play short videos in a small window while you browse other content, and a smart download option that automatically saves your favorite videos based on your viewing history.
This update is rolling out gradually, so it won’t be available to some users right away.
In Ukraine, a YouTube Premium subscription starts at 99 UAH/month for an individual plan, 149 UAH/month for a family plan (for up to 5 people), and 59 UAH/month for students.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Samsung Galaxy Fold series of smartphones is notable for its folding design and large display. The new generation model had an even larger screen, advanced cameras, stronger hardware and improved ergonomics.
Samsung Galaxy Fold7: not a smartphone, not a tablet, something more
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
YouTube Premium will receive better audio quality and new playback speed service YouTube
In Ukraine, a YouTube Premium subscription starts at 99 UAH/month for an individual plan, 149 UAH/month for a family plan (up to 5 people), and 59 UAH/month for students.
Realme Watch 5 smartwatch has 108 sports modes, GPS, NFC, and 14 days of battery life. Realme smart watches
Realme has officially unveiled the Watch 5 smartwatch, which is now available for pre-order in Europe at a price of €69.99.
Realme Watch 5 smartwatch has 108 sports modes, GPS, NFC, and 14 days of battery life.
Qualcomm unveiled two flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processors for Android smartphones
Wolfenstein tank and characters will be in World of Tanks
Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 Elite and Snapdragon X2 Elite Extreme are designed for Windows PCs
Sony Pulse Elevate – wireless gaming speakers
Redmi Pad 2 Pro and compact Xiaomi Pad Mini tablets unveiled
The game Doom was launched on vape
Neuralink’s implants for converting thoughts into text will begin testing in October
Casio releases furry AI robot Moflin