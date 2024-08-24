You can now play Diablo in a browser

A team of enthusiasts from devilution and developer GalaXyHaXz recreated Diablo’s source code, allowing the game to be ported to a browser environment. The original version of the cult game Diablo, released in 1996, is now fully available to play directly on the Internet browser, keeping its unique atmosphere and charm.

Although Diablo 2 is considered by many to be the best game in the series, especially after the release of the updated version of Diablo 2 Resurrected, the atmosphere of the first part remains unsurpassed. Traveling through the gloomy streets of Tristram to the accompaniment of guitar arpeggios creates an unforgettable feeling that sinks deeply into the memory.

The ability to play the original Diablo on any computer via a browser – especially on a weak laptop – seems incredible, especially for those who remember how in 1996 you needed a powerful PC to run the game. This is a unique opportunity for new players to get acquainted with the classics of the genre, and for veterans to immerse themselves in nostalgia and once again experience the atmosphere that made Diablo legendary.

Created by the Blizzard North studio and released in 1996, Diablo revolutionized the action-RPG genre. The game immersed players in the dark and gloomy world of Sanctuary, where the heroes fought against hordes of demons in deep dungeons. With its atmospheric graphics, addictive gameplay and random item generation system, Diablo instantly won the hearts of players, setting new standards in the genre and influencing subsequent games. This legendary game launched an iconic series that continues to captivate gamers around the world.

It is interesting that in 2019 such an attempt was already was done. But now the site with the Diablo port in the browser is not working.

And recently Blizzard reported that all parts of Diablo, including the fourth, which was released exactly one year ago, attracted more than 100 million players. This number does not reflect the number of copies sold, as various parts of Diablo have been heard in all kinds of promotions, and Diablo IV recently became available on the Xbox Game Pass service, where it caused a real sensation.

Blizzard has made no secret of its far-reaching plans for the Sanctuary universe, so there’s no doubt that Diablo has a long life ahead of it. The developers thank gamers for joining in exterminating hordes of demons.