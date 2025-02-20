Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric car breaks Porsche Taycan Turbo GT lap record

The Xiaomi SU7 Ultra electric sedan set a new lap record for production cars at the Shanghai International Autodrome, covering the distance in 2 minutes 9.944 seconds. This result allowed it to beat the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT by 1,336 seconds. On the straight section of the track, the car accelerated to 323 km/h.

Xiaomi claims that before the race, the SU7 Ultra electric sedan was tested according to the standards of the autodrome for mass cars, using standard tires and was equipped with a high-precision timing system used in Formula 1 races. Ren Zhoucan, Xiaomi EV’s chief engineer for motion dynamics and test driver, was behind the wheel. The only change in the design was the presence of a safety cage, which was a mandatory requirement for participation in the race.

The SU7 Ultra is the most powerful version of Xiaomi’s electric sedan, equipped with three motors with a total power of 1140 kW. Acceleration from standstill to 100 km/h takes 1.97 seconds, and the maximum speed reaches 350 km/h.