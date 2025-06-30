Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 clamshell on Snapdragon 8 Elite costs from €715

During a large-scale presentation of its new products, Xiaomi officially introduced the second folding smartphone in the series – MIX Flip 2. Externally, the model retains the familiar form factor, but received a number of improvements that affected the screens, camera, performance and autonomy.

The external display has become slightly larger: now its diagonal is 4 inches, and the frames have become narrower. The panel is made using AMOLED technology with a resolution of 1392×1208 pixels. The main folding screen has retained a diagonal of 6.86 inches with a resolution of 2912×1224. Both displays support a frequency of 120 Hz, peak brightness up to 3200 nits and Dolby Vision, HDR10+ and HDR Vivid technologies. The sensor sensitivity is 120 Hz on the external screen and 300 Hz on the internal one.

The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 flip smartphone is built on the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. A dual evaporation chamber is used for cooling. The amount of RAM is 12 or 16 GB, the built-in one is from 256 GB to 1 TB. There is no memory card slot. The battery capacity has been increased to 5165 mAh, fast charging of 67 W and wireless charging of up to 50 W are provided. MIX Flip 2 runs Android 15 with HyperOS 2.

The main camera module is represented by a 50-megapixel OV50E sensor with a focal length of 23 mm. Instead of the 1x + 2x scheme previously used, Xiaomi installed a second 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module with autofocus and the ability to shoot from a distance of 5 cm. The front camera received a resolution of 32 MP and supports 4K shooting.

The Xiaomi MIX Flip 2 clamshell is offered in four colors: gold, white, purple and green. Depending on the memory configuration, the price ranges from €715 to €870. The kit includes a 67 W charger, a USB cable and a two-component protective case.