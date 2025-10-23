Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum Mop 5 robot vacuum cleaner overcomes thresholds up to 40 mm23.10.25
Xiaomi has introduced a new robot vacuum cleaner, the Mijia Robot Vacuum Mop 5, which has already gone on sale in China. The model is focused on effective cleaning in apartments with thresholds, carpets and pets, combining power and compactness.
Characteristics of the Xiaomi Mijia Robot Vacuum Mop 5
The device’s body is only 7.9 cm thick, which allows it to easily get under furniture and reach hard-to-reach places. Inside, there is a powerful motor with a suction power of up to 23,000 Pa, and a special brush with double blades prevents hair and animal fur from getting caught.
One of the main features of the model is an AI-based object recognition system that can identify up to 130 types of objects from socks and wires to scales or toys. The vacuum cleaner can overcome thresholds up to 40 mm high, which makes it suitable for various types of flooring.
For wet cleaning, a bionic system is used that simulates manual floor washing with three water supply modes.
Mijia Robot Vacuum Mop 5 is offered in two versions:
- standard – with a regular water tank;
- extended – with an automatic water supply and drain system via a docking station
The cost of the new product ranges from $450 to $520 (in yuan terms), depending on the configuration.
