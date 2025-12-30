Xiaomi Buds 6 get ANC and work up to 35 hours. Price – $99

Xiaomi officially introduced the Xiaomi Buds 6 wireless headphones, which the company refers to the flagship segment and equipped with a semi-in-ear design. When developing the model, the manufacturer focused on a combination of comfortable fit, low weight and long battery life.

Characteristics of Xiaomi Buds 6

Each earphone weighs about 4.4 g. For more convenient use, engineers used a curved biomemetic shape designed for prolonged wearing without discomfort. Compared to the previous generation, the leg became 12% shorter, the sound channel was reduced by 11.3%, and the area of ​​contact with the ear, on the contrary, was increased by 8.8%. This approach allowed for a more even distribution of pressure and reduced fatigue during prolonged listening.

Xiaomi Buds 6 uses a custom dynamic emitter with a triple magnetic system. The design uses a 24-carat gold-plated diaphragm, which, according to the company, increases the sensitivity of low frequencies by 40%, and high frequencies by 30%. The range of reproducible frequencies is declared from 16 Hz to 40 kHz.

How do Xiaomi Buds 6 sound

The sound of the headphones was adjusted together with the Harman Golden Ear team. Users have access to proprietary audio profiles, including Harman AudioEFX with an emphasis on voice intelligibility and Master mode, which creates a warmer sound with pronounced bass. Additionally, equalizer presets and manual tuning are provided through the Xiaomi Earbuds program. The headphones support 24-bit/48kHz audio transmission with a bitrate of up to 2.1Mbps, work with SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive and aptX Lossless codecs, and are also Snapdragon Sound and Hi-Res Audio Wireless certified.

Xiaomi Buds 6 are equipped with an active noise cancellation system and AI algorithms with three microphones. The manufacturer claims that noise cancellation remains effective even in wind speeds of up to 12m/s. Spatial audio with head tracking is also implemented, which creates a surround sound effect without the use of additional equipment.

The model supports independent sound recording both through the headphones and through the charging case, including scenarios with the case closed. When connected to compatible Xiaomi devices, the functions of real-time speech decoding, AI summary, translation during personal communication and simultaneous translation become available. For searching, support for Xiaomi Find and Apple Find My services is provided.

How long do Xiaomi Buds 6 last

Without charging, the headphones themselves work up to six hours with ANC turned off and up to 3.5 hours with active noise cancellation. Including the case, autonomy reaches 35 hours without ANC and up to 20 hours when using it. Charging is carried out via a USB-C port, and the case itself is made in a compact case with rounded shapes. Protection against dust and moisture meets the IP54 standard.

The cost of Xiaomi Buds 6 in China is 699 yuan, which is equivalent to approximately 99 US dollars. The headphones are offered in four colors: Nebula Purple, Pearl White, Titanium Gold and Moon Shadow Black. The Nebula Purple version is distinguished by a special reflective coating, which gives the charging case a more expressive appearance.