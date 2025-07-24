Xiaomi Bone Conduction Headphones 2 – waterproof headphones with bone conduction24.07.25
Xiaomi has released a new model of headphones Bone Conduction Headphones 2, designed with an eye on use underwater. NotebookCheck reports this with reference to the company.
The device uses bone conduction technology, when sound is transmitted through the bones of the skull directly to the inner ear, bypassing traditional speakers. This design allows you to achieve IP68 waterproofness – the model is suitable for swimming and can withstand immersion to a depth of up to 5 meters for 2 hours.
The headphones are equipped with a built-in memory of 32 GB, which allows you to store music files and use the device autonomously without connecting to a smartphone.
The 165 mAh battery provides up to 12 hours of battery life. The device is designed not only for underwater swimming, but also for everyday use in conditions where a free ear canal is required (for example, playing sports outdoors).
Xiaomi Bone Conduction Headphones 2 are now available in China in black and white. The estimated price is $97. No information on the international launch has been announced yet.
