Xiaomi 16 canceled. Xiaomi 17 will be the next due to competition with iPhone

Xiaomi is preparing to unveil its new flagship smartphone this month, while also revamping its brand to strengthen its position in the premium segment and compete directly with Apple.

The company has changed its usual launch cycle, skipping the Xiaomi 16 series and moving straight to the Xiaomi 17 line. It will include the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models – similar to the iPhone.

Co-founder and CEO Lei Jun said that Xiaomi’s goal is to create smartphones that can directly compete with the iPhone, which has been considered the benchmark for the premium segment for many years. The company’s president, Lu Weibin, stressed that Xiaomi began a “premiumization” strategy 5 years ago, focusing specifically on Apple. According to him, the iPhone remains an outstanding product, but Xiaomi is confident in its own ability to compete.

Analysts note that the company is gradually strengthening its position in the segment of expensive smartphones, as well as actively developing the direction of electric vehicles, which gives it additional strength in competition with the American leader. In the first half of 2025, about 10% of Xiaomi smartphones sold in China cost more than $600, while in 2019 the brand’s presence in this price category was practically zero.