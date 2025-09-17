Xiaomi 16 canceled. Xiaomi 17 will be the next due to competition with iPhone17.09.25
Xiaomi is preparing to unveil its new flagship smartphone this month, while also revamping its brand to strengthen its position in the premium segment and compete directly with Apple.
The company has changed its usual launch cycle, skipping the Xiaomi 16 series and moving straight to the Xiaomi 17 line. It will include the Xiaomi 17 Pro and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max models – similar to the iPhone.
Co-founder and CEO Lei Jun said that Xiaomi’s goal is to create smartphones that can directly compete with the iPhone, which has been considered the benchmark for the premium segment for many years. The company’s president, Lu Weibin, stressed that Xiaomi began a “premiumization” strategy 5 years ago, focusing specifically on Apple. According to him, the iPhone remains an outstanding product, but Xiaomi is confident in its own ability to compete.
Analysts note that the company is gradually strengthening its position in the segment of expensive smartphones, as well as actively developing the direction of electric vehicles, which gives it additional strength in competition with the American leader. In the first half of 2025, about 10% of Xiaomi smartphones sold in China cost more than $600, while in 2019 the brand’s presence in this price category was practically zero.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
Let’s talk about our using experience the Logitech MX Vertical vertical mouse. How long does it take to get used to non-standar ergonomic mice?
Logitech MX Vertical mouse review: vertical comfort
ASUS ROG Strix G16 (2025) G615LWN laptop review: a new league
Logitech FLIP FOLIO for IPAD review: more than a cover
Logitech MK250 keyboard and mouse combo: reimagined classic
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 50 series graphics cards – when pure performance is no longer enough
Oppo Pad SE: tablet for a long day
Ugreen Uno: power bank, emoji and magnetic wireless charging
Ugreen Uno RG Gan – 100W charging with a smile
Ajax IndoorCam – professional video surveillance for everyone
Logitech G522 Lightspeed – headphones for great achievements
Oppo Enco Buds 3 Pro – Long play TWS
Ajax DoorBell: truly smart and secure video doorbell
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Xiaomi 16 canceled. Xiaomi 17 will be the next due to competition with iPhone smartphone Xiaomi
Xiaomi is preparing to unveil its new flagship smartphone this month, while simultaneously refreshing the brand to strengthen its position in the premium segment
Samsung smartphones started receiving One UI 8 Samsung update
Samsung Galaxy S25 series smartphones have started receiving the first of seven major operating system updates
Samsung smartphones started receiving One UI 8
Google Chrome started to fight with bypassing Incognito mode
Alphabet’s capitalization reached $3 trillion
Ukrposhta has released a new mobile application with tracking and payment for parcel delivery
YouTube Music gets a new interface design
Sony PlayStation Family – mobile app for child control
Premium smartphones sell even better in the first half of 2025
DDoS attacks in Europe decreased by 73% this year
Viber launched it’s marketplace
YouTube adds multilingual dubbing for all videos