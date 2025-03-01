Xiaomi 15 Ultra flagship with improved Leica camera unveiled – global release of smartphone on March 201.03.25
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is officially presented, confirming rumors about a battery with a capacity of 5410 mAh and several color options. The flagship received a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, 12 or 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage with a capacity of 256 GB to 1 TB. According to the company, performance has increased by 45%, and power consumption has decreased by 52%, compared to the previous generation.
The smartphone is equipped with a 6.73-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 3200×1440 pixels, an adaptive refresh rate of 1-120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 3200 nits. A battery with a 10% silicon carbide content has allowed to increase the capacity by 8%, while maintaining support for fast charging with a capacity of 90 W via wire and 80 W via wireless standard.
The main update affected the cameras developed in conjunction with Leica. The main 50 MP Sony LYT-900 sensor with a 23 mm lens now has a fixed f/1.63 aperture instead of a variable one. The telephoto lens with a focal length of 70 mm and an aperture of f/1.8 has replaced last year’s 75 mm, and the ultra-wide-angle module has a 14 mm lens instead of a 12 mm lens, retaining the Samsung JN5 sensor. The biggest change is the 100 mm periscopic telephoto with a 200 MP Samsung HP9 sensor, which captures 136% more light than its predecessor. All cameras shoot 8K at 30 fps, and the main and telephoto lenses are capable of recording 4K at up to 120 fps.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra is available in black, white and silver colors, the latter made of aerospace fiberglass and eco-leather. The body has an aluminum frame, and the Shield Glass 2.0 protective glass has become 16 times stronger. In China, the smartphone goes on sale at a price of $ 895 for the basic version. The global release is expected on March 2.
Xiaomi 15 Ultra Specifications
- Display: 6.73″ AMOLED, 3200×1440, 1-120 Hz, 3200 nits brightness
- Chip: Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM and storage: 12/16 GB LPDDR5X, 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB UFS 4.1
- Battery: 5410 mAh, 90 W wired and 80 W wireless charging
- Body: Aluminum frame, Shield Glass 2.0 (16 times stronger)
- Dimensions and weight: 9.35 mm / 9.48 mm (Silver Chrome), 226 g / 229 g
Updated Leica camera
-
- Main: 50 MP, 1″ Sony LYT-900, f/1.63
- Telephoto: 70 mm, 50 MP IMX858, f/1.8
- Periscope: 100 mm, 200 MP Samsung HP9, f/2.6 (136% more light)
- Ultrawide: 14 mm, 50 MP Samsung JN5, f/2.2
- Video: 8K 30 fps (all rear cameras), 4K 120 fps (main and periscope)
