World of Warcraft has received a major update, The War Within28.08.24
The War Within expansion for World of Warcraft, which opens the trilogy The Worldsoul Saga, has been released. The developers promise that these three large-scale addons will ensure the game’s development for the next 20 years.
In The War Within, the heroes of the Alliance and the Horde reunite to venture into the subterranean depths of Azeroth. There they will encounter the Nerubians – a race of intelligent beetle-like creatures.
Players can expect tons of new content, including additional races, abilities, dungeons, raids, and new armor and weapons. Players will be able to develop characters to level 80, choose his special heroic talents, go through eight dungeons and 12 forays both solo and together with other players.
One of the key innovations was the squad system, which was added at the request of players. Now, the progress of characters on one account, including experience, reputation and other elements, is spread across all of the player’s heroes, which greatly simplifies the development of each character.
The first boss will be the Prophet of the Abyss Xalatat – she has already appeared in the game more than once. It was in her honor that Blizzard released a special trailer.
In the plot, the Harbinger of the Abyss gathered an army of arachnids to conquer Azeroth. Players will have to visit four large-scale zones of Kaz Algar, as well as get to Az-Kakhet, the capital of the Nerubs.
We will remind you that the supplement was the first in the “Saga of the Soul of the World” trilogy. The release date of the next expansions — Midnight about the old world and The Last Titan about Nordskol — is still unknown.
In World of Warcraft The War Within, the heroes of the Alliance and the Horde reunite to venture into the subterranean depths of Azeroth. There they will encounter the Nerubians – a race of intelligent beetle-like creatures.
