When will iPhone 17, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro 3 start selling in Ukraine?

Official Apple partners in Ukraine have announced the start date for sales of the company’s new generation of devices – they will appear in stores on September 26, 2025. The cost has not yet been disclosed, but pre-orders are expected to open in the near future.

All eight new products will be available in Ukraine, including the basic iPhone 17 with an enlarged display and support for ProMotion 120 Hz, the ultra-thin iPhone Air, as well as the flagship models iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. In addition to smartphones, the updated AirPods Pro 3 with a heart rate sensor and three smart watch models will be released on the market – Apple Watch Series 11, Apple Watch Ultra 3 and the more affordable Apple Watch SE 3.

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 is equipped with an enlarged 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with support for ProMotion technology and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The screen brightness has reached 3000 nits, and the new anti-glare coating allows you to comfortably use the device even in direct sunlight. For the first time in the basic line, the Always-On Display function has appeared, which displays the lock screen in dimmed mode. The frames have become thinner, and the stronger Ceramic Shield 2 glass provides better protection against drops and scratches.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

The hardware is built on the A19 Pro chip with a 6-core central processor and a 6-core graphics subsystem. Compared to the iPhone 16 Pro, performance has increased by up to 40%. The devices use a cooling system with a vapor chamber, as well as the N1 chip, which provides work with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. The Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max screen is 6.9 inches. It also provides a peak brightness of up to 3000 nits. The iPhone 17 Pro Max uses a new generation of coating: the front glass Ceramic Shield 2 has become three times more resistant to scratches.

Apple Watch Series 11

The design of the Series 11 largely repeats the previous model Series 10, but has received new technological capabilities, including support for 5G. In addition, the smartwatch has become 10% thinner and lighter compared to the Series 9. The screen is protected by thicker and stronger glass, which increases scratch resistance. Among the new features is monitoring of serious diseases, including hypertension and chronic high blood pressure, with analysis of data from sensors for 30 days.