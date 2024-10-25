Western Digital has infringed on a number of security patents and will pay $315 million to Spyrus25.10.24
A California federal court ruled against Western Digital, ordering it to pay $315.7 million in damages for violating patent rights related to data security technologies. The lawsuit was filed by SPEX Technologies, which accused Western Digital of illegally using encryption technology in its Ultrastar, My Book, and My Passport products. These technologies are based on patents US6088802A and US6003135A owned by Spyrus and relate to methods for peripheral devices to interact with host computers to provide security.
Western Digital denies the allegations and intends to appeal the court’s decision. This is not the first time that the company has faced such lawsuits — in the summer of 2023, it was already obliged to pay $262 million in another patent infringement case.
Recently, the US court issued a permanent injunction aimed at weakening Google’s control over Android and the Play Store, a result of Epic Games’ antitrust lawsuit against Google. The court ordered Google to change its approach to alternative app stores, prohibiting anti-competitive practices that privileged Google Play.
The ruling by Judge James Donato of California limits Google from paying out and sharing revenue in favor of companies that agreed not to use competing platforms. In particular, this concerns Google’s practice of entering into agreements with Android phone manufacturers and software developers so that they do not develop alternative app stores. Shares of Google parent Alphabet fell more than 2% after the news was announced.
The lawsuit filed by Epic Games alleged that Google used its dominant market position to prevent competition, including by paying hardware manufacturers and software developers not to use third-party app stores. In December 2023, the court found Google’s actions illegal, establishing a connection between Google Play and Google Play Billing, and calling distribution agreements anti-competitive.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
The Ugreen CM681 13-in-1 hub will cover all the needs of authors, editors, creators, funders and other content workers
Ugreen CM681 review: 13-in-1 hub for everything in the world
Ugreen X559 65W GaN charger review
Top smartphones with wireless charging: cheapest, fresh, used
Ugreen Choice H6 Pro TWS review: amazing
Baseus 20,000mAh 22W power bank review
ASUS Vivobook S 15 Laptop Review with Qualcomm SoC: Promising?
Acer Aspire 16 A16-51GM-7242 laptop review: new design and metal top
Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones review: concise and better?
ASUS ExpertBook B9 B9403CV business laptop review: Levitation
Acer Nitro XF240Y S3 gaming monitor review: best for less
Logitech G microphone review: Yeti Orb and Yeti GX models
Oppo Watch X smartwatch review: expensive and tasteful
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Western Digital has infringed on a number of security patents and will pay $315 million to Spyruscourt of law patent right Western Digital
A federal court in California ruled against Western Digital, ordering it to pay $315.7 million in damages for violating patent rights related to data security technologies
LG with Razer and MediaTek have developed an ultra-low latency version of BluetoothBluetooth LG MediaTek Razer
LG, in collaboration with Razer and MediaTek, introduced the world’s first gaming controller with support for Bluetooth Ultra Low Latency (BT ULL) technology