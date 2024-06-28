Volkswagen and Rivian have entered into a $5 billion partnership to develop software-defined vehicles28.06.24
Volkswagen and Rivian have entered into a $5 billion partnership to develop software-defined vehicles. The collaboration will focus on Rivian’s zonal architecture, which significantly reduces the complexity of wiring and electronics in electric vehicles. This partnership will allow the companies to use their joint capabilities to produce new cars, while each company will continue to produce its own models.
The amount of cooperation is divided into several components. Volkswagen is investing $1 billion in Rivian, with further investments of the same amount in 2025 and 2026. Volkswagen also plans to invest $2 billion in the joint venture, partly at launch and partly in the form of a loan in 2026.
This work will allow Volkswagen to adapt Rivian’s signature zonal architecture for future vehicles. Rivian, which has faced financial difficulties, including abandoning plans for a Georgia plant and cutting 10% of its workforce, could be stabilized with this major deal with the leading automaker.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
The line of Acer Nitro gaming laptops has been replenished with new models in the middle and high middle price segment. Let’s talk about the new Acer Nitro 16 model with an AMD processor and a GeForce RTX video card in more detail.
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
ASUS VG249QL3A Monitor Review: quite good
Acer eUrban eBike R electric bike review: lets ride a hundred km
ASUS ROG Zephyrus G16 (2024) laptop test: both worlds
5 reasons to buy old used flagship smartphones instead of new
Acer Swift Go 16 laptop test (SFG16-72-7669): outright
ASUS Zenbook Duo 2024 laptop test: smooth
Oppo Reno 11F smartphone review: excellent battery!
Acer Predator X27U monitor review: Achilles?
BlackView W60 smartwatch review: protected monthes
Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones review: sound beyond time
Volkswagen and Rivian have entered into a $5 billion partnership to develop software-defined vehiclesbusiness Volkswagen
Volkswagen and Rivian have entered into a $5 billion partnership to develop software-defined vehicles.
The UGREEN Energy Pro battery with a 1.54-inch screen, a capacity of 25,000 mAh and a power of up to 65 W costs $48accumulator
The UGREEN company introduced a new portable battery called Energy Pro. The gadget is equipped with a color TFT-screen with a diagonal of 1.54 inches, which displays information about charging, voltage and current.