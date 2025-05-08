Unreal Engine 6 will have full multi-core processors support08.05.25
For over 25 years, Unreal Engine has been one of the most popular tools for creating video games. Each new version expands the capabilities of developers, and Epic Games does not plan to stop there. In a recent interview for Lex Friedman’s podcast, Epic Games founder and engine author Tim Sweeney confirmed that work is underway on Unreal Engine 6.
According to Sweeney, we should not expect radical changes – the main focus is on eliminating the limitations of the current version of UE5. In particular, he admitted that the simulation of the gameplay uses only one processor core, which simplifies optimization, but at the same time limits performance. This is especially noticeable in open-world games, which often suffer from low frame rates and technical problems.
Unreal Engine 6 is planned to implement full support for multi-core processors, which should improve overall performance and scalability. At the same time, Sweeney warned that a new version of the engine will not appear in the near future – its release is expected no earlier than in 2-3 years.
Currently, Epic Games continues to develop Unreal Engine 5 in two directions: a separate branch is created based on requests from external developers, the other is adapted to the needs of the Fortnite community.
