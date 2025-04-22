Ukrposhta has updated the program. What’s new?

By the end of June 2025, Ukrposhta intends to present an updated version of its mobile application. The company’s CEO Igor Smilyansky reported this in a conversation with Forbes Ukraine, emphasizing that digital services are among the priorities for the current year.

Initially, Ukrposhta planned to launch it in 2024, but the dates were postponed. Currently, the current application has low ratings in the markets due to limited functionality, in particular, the lack of notification of the status of the shipment. The updated version also provides for the possibility of redirecting parcels to another branch – currently this is possible only by phone or directly at the branch.

According to Smilyansky, in 2024 the company invested about a billion hryvnia in automation – this is completely its own financing, taking into account five-year guarantees. Currently, more than 90% of shipments are delivered on time, and it is social networks, according to the company’s head, that indicate the effectiveness of the changes.

At the beginning of 2025, Ukrposhta completed the full automation of sorting processes, and in February the government transferred the shares of the First Investment Bank to the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development for further transfer under the management of Ukrposhta. This opens up the possibility of launching its own bank, which, according to the company’s management, could be the impetus for the creation of a Ukrainian analogue of Amazon.

Despite the growth in revenue to UAH 12.98 billion in 2024 (8% more than a year earlier), annual inflation of 14.6% caused a real decrease in profitability: the company ended the year with a loss of UAH 387 million.