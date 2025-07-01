TWS headphones Samsung Galaxy Buds Core received flagship features for less than $60

Samsung introduced the new Galaxy Buds Core wireless headphones, which are positioned as an affordable model with features typical of flagship devices.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Core TWS headphones have active noise cancellation (ANC), protection against dust and moisture according to the IP54 standard, as well as support for Galaxy AI.

Each earphone is equipped with a 65 mAh battery, the charging case is 500 mAh, which in total provides up to 35 hours of battery life without ANC and up to 20 hours with noise cancellation enabled.

The model supports Bluetooth 5.4 and the AAC, SBC and Samsung’s proprietary Seamless Codec (SSC) codecs. The weight of one earphone is only 5.3 grams.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Core доступні в графітовому та білому кольорах. В Індії модель вже надійшла в продаж за ціною близько $58.