Truecaller will answer to spam calls with your AI-voice. Punishment has overtaken!28.05.24
Truecaller, the Swedish company known for its caller ID solutions, has announced a new AI-powered tool that allows users to create their own voice models to answer calls.
The Truecaller app for iOS and Android helps you detect and block spam calls, and now it lets you record your voice so AI can generate an AI version of it to use in replies. For this, Truecaller uses Azure AI Speech technology from Microsoft.
The Truecaller assistant, which was introduced in 2022, is able to identify incoming calls and allows users to answer them according to the purpose.
At the Build conference, Microsoft introduced Azure AI Speech with a personal voice feature that allows you to replicate a user’s voice. Generated voices are watermarked to maintain ethical standards, and a code of conduct requires user consent to record and prohibits impersonation.
