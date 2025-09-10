Three versions of the new Apple Watch smartwatch introduced

At its annual presentation, Apple showed a new generation of smartwatches: the flagship Apple Watch Series 11 and an updated, more affordable version of the Watch SE 3, as well as the Watch Ultra 3, which now support 5G and satellite connectivity.

Apple Watch Series 11

The design of the Series 11 largely repeats the previous Series 10 model, but has received new technological capabilities, including support for 5G. In addition, the smartwatch has become 10% thinner and lighter compared to the Series 9. The screen is protected by thicker and stronger glass, which increases scratch resistance.

The new generation runs watchOS 26, which adds wrist motion recognition functions. This allows you to reject calls, notifications and alarms with a gesture, and then return to displaying the watch face. Series 11 has two new watch faces, one of which features a “liquid glass” effect.

New features include monitoring of serious diseases, including hypertension and chronic high blood pressure, with analysis of data from sensors for 30 days.

A sleep assessment function has also been added, which uses indicators of the duration of sleep phases to analyze the quality of a night’s rest. In addition, the watch supports live translation in real time, similar to the new AirPods Pro 3.

The smartwatch is able to work without recharging for 24 hours. The case is available in recycled aluminum and polished titanium, and IonX glass is twice as strong as the previous version.

Prices for Apple Watch Series 11 start at $399. The watch is now available for order, and sales will begin on September 19.

Apple Watch SE 3

SE 3 is an updated version of the budget model Apple Watch SE 2025. The watch received a faster S10 processor, increased battery life, durable front glass and an always-on display. A drop sensor and a built-in 5G modem were added.

The model is available in a 44 mm case in an aluminum version of the colors “Midnight” and “Starlight”. Among the new features of the SE 3 are double-click, wrist movement recognition, sleep apnea detection, sleep quality assessment, retrospective ovulation assessment, the ability to play music and podcasts through the speaker, double the charging speed, as well as up to 18 hours of battery life.

The front glass is also made with IonX technology, and the watch is equipped with a temperature sensor. SE 3 runs on watchOS 26, which includes features like Workout Buddy – a voice coach during workouts.

The starting price of the model with a 40 mm display is $ 249. Sales will begin on September 19, at the same time as Series 11.

Apple Watch Ultra 3

Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available in black and natural titanium. The smartwatch has a durable case, protected from external influences, and is capable of working up to 42 hours in standard mode and up to 72 hours in low power mode. The display has become brighter, and the built-in GPS has been improved for accurate tracking of routes and sports activities.

Health and fitness features

The new watch supports satellite communication, providing the ability to call emergency services and exchange data even in remote areas without cellular network coverage. Ultra 3 also offers notifications about hypertension signs and an advanced sleep evaluation function, allowing users to monitor the quality of their night’s rest and analyze health indicators.

watchOS 26, installed on the Ultra 3, adds Workout Buddy, a personal voice coach powered by Apple Intelligence, an improved Smart Stack, and a wrist gesture to dismiss notifications. Apple’s new Liquid Glass design language brings a more visually modern look to the interface and will be used across other Apple products.

Availability and pricing

The Apple Watch Ultra 3 is available to order now in the US, with official sales starting on September 19. The suggested retail price is $799.

This model joins the updated Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch SE 3, introduced at the same event, expanding the line of watches for different categories of users – from basic categories of users. leisure.