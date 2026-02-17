 

Thermaltake TGM-V49CDQ – huge ultra-wide monitor with an aspect ratio of 32:9

17.02.26

Thermaltake TGM-V49CDQ

 

Thermaltake, known primarily for the release of cooling systems for processors and computer components, has introduced the TGM-V49CDQ ultra-wide monitor with a non-standard aspect ratio of 32:9. The novelty is aimed at users who need a large workspace and a high refresh rate.

 

The device is equipped with a 49-inch VA matrix with a curved surface, which provides an immersive effect. The DQHD screen resolution is 5120 × 1440 pixels, which is comparable to two combined 27-inch QHD monitors. The refresh rate reaches 240 Hz, and the response time is declared at 1 ms GTG thanks to the use of Fast VA technology. The manufacturer reports a peak brightness of 400 nits, HDR10 support and 10-bit color depth. The color coverage of the DCI-P3 space reaches 95%.

 

Characteristics and interfaces Thermaltake TGM-V49CDQ

 

The monitor has received a set of modern connectors, including two HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4 and USB-C with support for power supply up to 90 W for connecting laptops. There is also a built-in USB hub for peripherals.

 

The design includes an adjustable stand and anti-glare coating of the panel. The case has a branded RGB backlight integrated. According to the manufacturer, the model can be used both for working with a large number of windows and tasks at the same time, and for games, simulators and streaming.

 

Information about the cost of the device and the date of its appearance on sale is not disclosed at the moment.


17.02.26 | 17.01
