The Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition with a 1200 DPI sensor is similar to Logitech and costs less than $1019.07.24
The new mouse model of the Chinese brand was named Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition. The novelty has an ergonomic asymmetric design with a matte surface and a body measuring 111.1×74.5×40.6 mm. The device weighs 60 grams and is equipped with a 1200 DPI sensor.
A special 2.4 GHz receiver is used to connect the Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition. The mouse is powered by batteries.
Buy Xiaomi Wireless Mouse Comfort Edition can be purchased on the Youpin crowdfunding platform for $6.20. The novelty is available in Pure White Gray and Deep Space Black colors.
