The ViewSonic VX2779-2K-PRO-W monitor with a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 can be bought for $151

ViewSonic announced a new gaming monitor VX2779-2K-PRO-W. It is equipped with a 27-inch IPS panel with a resolution of 2560×1440 pixels, a refresh rate of 185 Hz and HDR10 support.

The monitor provides a viewing angle of 178 degrees and covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color space. The claimed response time is 1 ms. The device has HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort 1.4 ports, as well as a tilt-adjustable stand.

The ViewSonic VX2779-2K-PRO-W monitor can already be purchased for $151, but there is no information on global availability yet.