Anker Zolo – inexpensive wireless charger with magnetic mount

Anker has introduced a new magnetic wireless charger Zolo on the German market and plans to further expand its sales to other European countries.

Zolo is positioned as a more affordable version of the Anker MagGo Wireless Charger, which was released in 2024. The novelty is certified according to the Qi2 standard and provides a charging power of 15 W, which allows, for example, to charge the iPhone 16 Pro to 25% in just 19 minutes.

The device is distinguished by its compact dimensions – 6.0 x 1.05 cm – and a light weight of 68 grams. The manufacturer notes that the polymer body contributes to effective heat dissipation, due to which charging becomes more stable. In addition, the charger is equipped with ActiveShield 2.0 technology to increase safety during charging.

The Anker Zolo Wireless Charger is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later models, as well as various versions of the AirPods and AirPods Pro. In Germany, the new product is available for purchase on Amazon for 19.99 euros in black or white. This is the same price as the earlier Anker 313 Magnetic Wireless Charger.

There is no word yet on when the new charger will be available in the US. However, an alternative for the American market is the Anker MagGo Wireless Charger, which is currently on sale on Amazon for $23.74.

Earlier, in February 2025, Anker also introduced the Solix EverFrost 2 portable refrigerator with iOS integration and up to 104 hours of battery life. The new product went on sale in the US in three volume options: 23 liters for $799.99, 40 liters for $899.99, and 58 liters for $1,099.99.