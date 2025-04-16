Anker Zolo – inexpensive wireless charger with magnetic mount16.04.25
Anker has introduced a new magnetic wireless charger Zolo on the German market and plans to further expand its sales to other European countries.
Zolo is positioned as a more affordable version of the Anker MagGo Wireless Charger, which was released in 2024. The novelty is certified according to the Qi2 standard and provides a charging power of 15 W, which allows, for example, to charge the iPhone 16 Pro to 25% in just 19 minutes.
The device is distinguished by its compact dimensions – 6.0 x 1.05 cm – and a light weight of 68 grams. The manufacturer notes that the polymer body contributes to effective heat dissipation, due to which charging becomes more stable. In addition, the charger is equipped with ActiveShield 2.0 technology to increase safety during charging.
The Anker Zolo Wireless Charger is compatible with the iPhone 12 and later models, as well as various versions of the AirPods and AirPods Pro. In Germany, the new product is available for purchase on Amazon for 19.99 euros in black or white. This is the same price as the earlier Anker 313 Magnetic Wireless Charger.
There is no word yet on when the new charger will be available in the US. However, an alternative for the American market is the Anker MagGo Wireless Charger, which is currently on sale on Amazon for $23.74.
Earlier, in February 2025, Anker also introduced the Solix EverFrost 2 portable refrigerator with iOS integration and up to 104 hours of battery life. The new product went on sale in the US in three volume options: 23 liters for $799.99, 40 liters for $899.99, and 58 liters for $1,099.99.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
The Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 have equally good displays, large batteries, and support for software updates for 6 years. Let’s talk in more detail about what else makes them interesting.
Samsung Galaxy A36 and Galaxy A56 – flagship features for everyone
Logitech G Powerplay 2 wireless charging pad review
Ugreen CM769 microphone review: affordable studio sound
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Anker Zolo – inexpensive wireless charger with magnetic mount wireless charger
Anker has introduced the new magnetic wireless charger Zolo to the German market and plans to further expand its sales to other European countries.
Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG and XG248Q5G-P – monitors with up to 610 Hz and support for FreeSync with G-Sync Asus monitor
The Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG features a 32-inch Nano IPS panel that supports a refresh rate of 320Hz at 1080p or 160Hz at 4K resolution.
Anker Zolo – inexpensive wireless charger with magnetic mount
Asus ROG Strix XG32UCG and XG248Q5G-P – monitors with up to 610 Hz and support for FreeSync with G-Sync
Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 and RTX 5060 Ti – officially announced. Prices start at $299 and $379
Redmi Note 14 Pro, Poco M5s, Poco X7 Pro, Poco X6 Pro go on sale now
ChatGPT will take into account the context of all conversations with the user, not just the current one
Trump’s tariffs will not apply to smartphones and computers
AMD Ryzen 8000HX processors for high-end gaming laptops have 16 cores and 32 threads with a frequency of up to 5.4 GHz
Sony unveils new Bravia TV lineup for 2025
The Tax Service of Ukraine plans to collect tax from every sale through OLX, Rozetka and Prom