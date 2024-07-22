The OnePlus Pad 2 flagship tablet received a 12.1-inch 144 Hz screen, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and a 9510 mAh battery22.07.24
OnePlus has announced a new flagship tablet, OnePlus Pad 2. It has a thin body of 6.49 mm and weighs 584 g. On the front, the tablet is equipped with a 12.1-inch IPS display with a resolution of 2120 x 3000 pixels and a refresh rate for multimedia and gaming. The flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor is installed inside the device, which ensures high performance.
On the back of the OnePlus Pad 2 is a 13-megapixel camera with flash, and on the front is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The 9510mAh battery supports 67W fast charging, but the charger is not included. The tablet runs OxygenOS based on Android 14.
Additional features include support for the OnePlus Stylo 2 and Smart Keyboard, as well as the presence of six speakers and AI camera functions. The OnePlus Pad 2 is available in one color, Nimbus Gray, and costs $550 for the version with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. Orders are now open and sales will begin on July 30.
