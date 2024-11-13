The Nvidia GeForce Now service will limit gaming time to 100 hours per month. More – for an additional fee13.11.24
Nvidia is updating the terms of use of its GeForce NOW cloud gaming service, replacing the Priority plan with a new plan called Performance from early next year. The new plan will keep the price at $9.99 per month, but will change session options and limits:
- The resolution has been increased to 1440p with support for the Ultrawide format.
- Sessions are limited to 3 hours at a time and a total of 100 hours per month.
- Unused hours (up to 15 hours) can be carried over to the next month.
- Over the limit will be charged $2.99 for each additional 15 hours.
The company notes that 94% of users invest in this limit, so a large part of the audience will not feel the change. Active subscribers who paid for the plan by December 31 will be able to play without a monthly limit throughout 2025.
The Ultimate plan, priced at $19.99 per month, will remain for those looking for higher quality: 4K HDR at 240 fps and 8-hour gaming sessions.
