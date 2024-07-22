The new generation of Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon and Think Book 13x laptops are priced from UAH 86,20022.07.24
Lenovo announced the start of sales in Ukraine of new business laptops: Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4. Both devices are equipped with Intel Core Ultra processors, which have improvements based on artificial intelligence, providing high performance and efficiency for business users .
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is an improved version of its predecessor with a number of improvements and new features:
- Weight and materials: The device has become lighter, it weighs 1.09 kg. The upper cover is made of carbon fiber, and the lower one is made of aluminum, which makes the notebook strong and light.
- Display: 14-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2880×1800 pixels, a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 400 nits.
- Processor and Graphics: Up to an Intel Core Ultra 7 165H processor with integrated Intel Arc graphics.
- Memory and Storage: Up to 64 GB LPDDR5x-6400 RAM (soldered on the motherboard) and up to 2 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.
- Security: Fingerprint scanner, ThinkShutter infrared camera, wearer face recognition and ultrasonic human presence detection, TPM 2.0 cryptographic discrete module and Kensington lock slot.
- Battery: The battery capacity is 57 Wh, which provides a long working time without recharging.
- Audio and Communication: Two speakers, Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.3 modules for improved communication and audio experience.
This laptop is ideal for business users who need a lightweight, productive and secure device with advanced features and long battery life.
Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4
Lenovo ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is a powerful and light business notebook with high technical characteristics and improved functions:
- Display: 13.5-inch touch IPS display with a resolution of 2880×1920 pixels, a frequency of 120 Hz and a brightness of up to 500 nits, which provides a clear and bright image.
- Processor and Graphics: Up to Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and integrated Intel Arc graphics.
- Memory and Storage: Up to 32 GB LPDDR5x-8400 RAM (unsoldered) and up to 1 TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD.
- Artificial Intelligence: Equipped with LA3 AI chip, which provides adaptive performance for optimal load distribution and energy saving.
- Battery: The battery capacity is 74 Wh, which ensures a long working time.
- Audio and Communication: Stereo speakers, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 modules, 3x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4/USB4 40Gbps), USB PD 3.0 and DisplayPort 1.4, audio jack (3.5 mm).
- Security: Discrete TPM 2.0 module, fingerprint sensor on the side power button, webcam with infrared module for facial recognition.
- Body and Weight: The body is made of aluminum in the color Luna Gray, and the weight of the laptop is from 1.16 kg.
This model is suitable for professionals who need a powerful, light and safe device with a high level of performance and a long battery life.
Prices:
- ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 is available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 97,099.
- ThinkBook 13x Gen 4 is available in Ukraine at a price of UAH 86,199.
