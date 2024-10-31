The new Apple M4 iMac supports external 8K displays at 120 Hz31.10.24
Apple introduced the new iMac on the M4 chip, which retained the previous design, but received the ability to output video in 8K at 120 Hz for compatible displays. This is the first iMac with this configuration. It supports two external 6K @ 60Hz displays or one 8K @ 120Hz display, but this feature is only available on the 10-core GPU version. The basic model with 8-core graphics supports the connection of one display with a resolution of 6K at a frequency of 60 Hz.
In addition to the new chip, the iMac now has 16 GB of RAM and a new camera with the Center Stage function, as well as updated color solutions. Pricing starts at $1,299 and pre-orders are available now. It is expected to go on sale on November 8.
Previously, without unnecessary announcements, Apple presented new iPad Mini with the A17 Pro chip, which will go on sale on October 23, 2024 at a price of $499. This lineup has been updated for the first time since 2021, and the new chip promises 30% higher performance, 25% faster GPU, and twice the best neural engine for effective AI capabilities. The A17 Pro chip also supports hardware acceleration of ray tracing, which will improve graphics in high-end games.
In the basic version, the amount of memory has been increased from 64 to 128 GB, and the device supports the new Apple Pencil Pro. In addition to the already known colors “Space Gray” and “Starlight”, iPad Mini is now offered in new color options – blue and purple. The device retains an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display and a 12-megapixel wide-format camera with Smart HDR 4 support.
Apple’s iPad Mini remains a niche product, just like the iPhone SE, as it has loyal fans who appreciate its compact size, even though most users prefer larger screens.
