The mechanized Carpentopod coffee table can walk

An enthusiastic engineer has created a unique coffee table called Carpentopod, which is able to move around the room on its own and even lift objects.

This unusual product is equipped with 12 legs, the design of which was developed using simulation. Virtual evolution has created thousands of leg variations, competing against criteria such as speed of movement, clearance and material efficiency. Each option was assigned a “suitability” score, which helped the engineer choose the best configuration.

Special attention was paid to the shape of the legs. A study found that the rounded ends minimized slipping while walking, which was the ultimate solution. The legs are made of laminated bamboo and were designed using Autodesk Fusion 360.

Carpentopod is equipped with a built-in 14.8 volt LiPo battery and a Bluetooth module that allows you to control the table using a remote control. It turns an ordinary coffee table into a functional and interactive device.