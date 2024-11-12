The game Death Stranding attracted almost 20 million players12.11.24
November 8, 2019 saw the release of Death Stranding, a unique game by Hideo Kojima, which offered players unusual gameplay, a deep plot and a lot of hidden meanings. At first, many gamers did not understand the concept of the game, considering it too complicated, but later it became clear that the project had an innovative approach that deserves attention.
In the five years since the release of Death Stranding, 19 million people have seen it. This does not include the number of copies sold, as the game has been released several times in various stores and was available through PS Plus. Still, it’s an excellent result that demonstrates the game’s popularity and impact.
The sequel Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will be released in 2025, and Kojima promises that the sequel will surpass the original in every way. Interestingly, the franchise is now fully owned by Kojima Productions, which means that while the game will be a PlayStation 5 exclusive at first, it could soon be coming to other platforms as well.
