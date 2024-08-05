The fake Rezerv+ application collects personal data of Ukrainians for Russia05.08.24
Kateryna Chornogorenko, Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, reported that the Russians are distributing fake web applications imitating “Rezerv+”. These fake programs are aimed at collecting personal data of Ukrainians. The Ministry of Defense is already taking measures to protect citizens’ personal information.
The deputy minister urges to be careful and check the sources of applications and links to which the transition is made. The official application “Rezerv+” can be found only at the address reserveplus.mod.gov.ua. Fake links usually end in .top, .website, .org and other similar domains.
The developer of the official program is the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine (MINISTERSTVO OBORONY UKRAINY).
“The enemy is distributing web applications that should look like Reserve+ and plans to distribute them among Ukrainians to collect personal data. We are already aware of this and are working to ensure your protection. We ask you to be careful and check the sources you go to . Use only the official Reserve+ website: reserveplus.mod.gov.ua,” the message emphasizes.
