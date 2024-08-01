The Dell Latitude 7455 Snapdragon Edition has 22 hours of battery life and probably the same app compatibility issues01.08.24
Dell announced the new Latitude 7455 Snapdragon Edition laptop, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 cores. This processor provides some performance and long battery life. The basic configuration of the device includes 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB of storage.
The laptop has a 14-inch touchscreen IPS display with a QHD+ (2560×1600) resolution, which provides a bright and clear image. ComfortView+ technology makes working behind the screen more comfortable for the eyes. The laptop is also equipped with an FHD infrared camera, a Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 network card and a TPM chip for increased security.
During the presentation of the first laptops on the Qualcomm platform, it became known that a number of Windows programs are not compatible with Snapdragon chips. Units start in native mode for arm chipsets, dozens in compatibility mode, eating up performance, and many programs may not start at all.
The battery with a capacity of 54 Wh allows up to 22 hours of video playback with QHD resolution. The light and thin body of the laptop (weighing 1.44 kg and 16.90 mm thick) makes it compact and easy to carry.
Earlier we told that the ASUS company presented its first laptop based on the ARM architecture in Ukraine. He became Vivobook S 15 (S5507), which is also the first computer Copilot+ PC by Microsoft, equipped with AI functions and exclusive software from ASUS.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Ordinary people will notice significant changes in smartphones only by direct comparison. To us, after six months of using the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the new S24 Ultra seemed even fresher than we could imagine.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
Not only Samsung Flip: 6 alternatives flip smartphones by Motorola, ZTE, Tecno, Oppo, Vivo and Huawei
Acer Nitro 16 AN16-41-R86T gaming laptop test: fresh
Oppo Enco x3i TWS review: serious frivolity
Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – are they herds behind?
ASUS RT-AX52 router review: affordable speed
Review of the Logitech G502 X Plus gaming mouse: for years?
Top rugged smartphones of 2024
The Dell Latitude 7455 Snapdragon Edition has 22 hours of battery life and probably the same app compatibility issuesDell laptop Qualcomm Windows
Dell Latitude 7455 Snapdragon Edition, a new laptop that is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 cores
Star Wars Outlaws system requirements are officially publishedgames hardware Star Wars Ubisoft
All described configurations assume the use of active upscaling mode in the “Quality” mode for optimal performance and visual quality of the game Star Wars Outlaws