The Dell Latitude 7455 Snapdragon Edition has 22 hours of battery life and probably the same app compatibility issues

Dell announced the new Latitude 7455 Snapdragon Edition laptop, equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor with 12 cores. This processor provides some performance and long battery life. The basic configuration of the device includes 32 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 1 TB of storage.

The laptop has a 14-inch touchscreen IPS display with a QHD+ (2560×1600) resolution, which provides a bright and clear image. ComfortView+ technology makes working behind the screen more comfortable for the eyes. The laptop is also equipped with an FHD infrared camera, a Qualcomm FastConnect 7800 network card and a TPM chip for increased security.

During the presentation of the first laptops on the Qualcomm platform, it became known that a number of Windows programs are not compatible with Snapdragon chips. Units start in native mode for arm chipsets, dozens in compatibility mode, eating up performance, and many programs may not start at all.

The battery with a capacity of 54 Wh allows up to 22 hours of video playback with QHD resolution. The light and thin body of the laptop (weighing 1.44 kg and 16.90 mm thick) makes it compact and easy to carry.

