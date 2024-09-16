The Chinese BYD Denza Z9 GT electric car belongs to the premium segment and has a range of up to 1,100 km16.09.24
Chinese luxury brand BYD Denza is preparing for the global launch of the new Z9 GT electric car. The model will be available in both hybrid (PHEV) and fully electric (BEV) versions. In the plug-in hybrid version of the Z9 GT, a 2-liter turbo engine is installed in combination with three electric motors, the total power of which reaches 640 kW (858 hp). This makes the car one of the most powerful hybrids on the market.
The hybrid version of the car boasts a significant range – up to 1,100 km on a full charge and with a full tank of fuel. After discharging the battery, the car switches to gasoline mode with a fuel consumption of only 5.6 liters per 100 km. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes only 3.6 seconds, which emphasizes its high dynamic characteristics.
The all-wheel drive version of the BYD Denza Z9 GT is even more impressive in its power. Using three electric motors, it develops a total power of 710 kW (952 hp), which makes the car one of the most powerful electric cars on the market. The range of the fully electric version reaches 630 km, and acceleration to 100 km/h takes only 3.4 seconds.
The dimensions of the car are also significant: the length is 5180 mm, the width is 1990 mm, and the wheelbase is 3125 mm. It is interesting that the hybrid version is slightly longer – 5195 mm – due to increased bumpers. The design of the car was developed by Wolfgang Egger, who emphasized the bold front grille and the elegant rear light bar.
The interior of the Z9 GT offers high-tech solutions with several digital displays located on the instrument panel and doors. One of the distinctive features is the presence of two refrigerators – one for the front passengers and a larger one for the rear passengers, capable of holding up to four bottles of wine. However, this luxury reduces the volume of the trunk and limits the possibility of folding the second row of seats.
The model is available for pre-order in the Chinese market in five different configurations with prices ranging from 339,800 yuan (approximately €43,030) to 419,800 yuan (€53,200). BYD Denza Z9 GT will soon go on sale in European markets.
