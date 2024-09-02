The 27-inch AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD2 monitor with 240 Hz frequency support has a brightness of up to 1000 nits

AOC has introduced a new AGON PRO AG276QZD2 gaming monitor to the global market. The model is equipped with a 27-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1440p, an adaptive refresh rate from 48 to 240 Hz and a brightness of up to 1000 nits in HDR mode. The response time of the monitor is only 0.03 ms, which makes it ideal for dynamic games.

AGON PRO AG276QZD2 supports Adaptive Sync technology and has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, which provides deep blacks and high contrast. In terms of connectivity, the device is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.0 and a USB hub.

The monitor is now available for purchase in the US at a price of $599. In Europe, the model will appear a little later and will cost €769 or £649.

The racing of monitor matrix frequencies does not stop. AOC previously announced another gaming monitor AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK). The monitor received a Fast TN matrix with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 540 Hz.

The diagonal of the panel is 24.1″. The display supports 8-bit colors and boasts a brightness of 400 nits. The response time of the device is 0.3 ms. The model has G-Sync and FreeSync technologies.

As for color accuracy, the AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK) screen covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut. The monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DP1.4 port and four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 for connecting peripheral devices.

The AOC AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK) gaming monitor comes with a height- and tilt-adjustable stand. The novelty has a phone holder. AOC has already started selling the AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK). The monitor costs $844.