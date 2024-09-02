The 27-inch AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD2 monitor with 240 Hz frequency support has a brightness of up to 1000 nits02.09.24
AOC has introduced a new AGON PRO AG276QZD2 gaming monitor to the global market. The model is equipped with a 27-inch OLED panel with a resolution of 1440p, an adaptive refresh rate from 48 to 240 Hz and a brightness of up to 1000 nits in HDR mode. The response time of the monitor is only 0.03 ms, which makes it ideal for dynamic games.
AGON PRO AG276QZD2 supports Adaptive Sync technology and has VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 certification, which provides deep blacks and high contrast. In terms of connectivity, the device is equipped with USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, HDMI 2.0 and a USB hub.
The monitor is now available for purchase in the US at a price of $599. In Europe, the model will appear a little later and will cost €769 or £649.
The racing of monitor matrix frequencies does not stop. AOC previously announced another gaming monitor AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK). The monitor received a Fast TN matrix with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of up to 540 Hz.
The diagonal of the panel is 24.1″. The display supports 8-bit colors and boasts a brightness of 400 nits. The response time of the device is 0.3 ms. The model has G-Sync and FreeSync technologies.
As for color accuracy, the AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK) screen covers 99% of the sRGB color gamut. The monitor is equipped with two HDMI 2.0 ports, one DP1.4 port and four USB-A 3.2 Gen 1 for connecting peripheral devices.
The AOC AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK) gaming monitor comes with a height- and tilt-adjustable stand. The novelty has a phone holder. AOC has already started selling the AGON 6 Pro (AG246FK). The monitor costs $844.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 (PHN14-51-97UA) laptop test: compact dominance
Small dimensions and good equipment, including a discrete video card. The Acer Predator Helios Neo 14 laptop has all this. What else is interesting in it?
Logitech G LITRA BEAM LX streamer light review: head one
Acer Chromebook Plus (CB515-2H-52YD) review: senior
Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and S24 Ultra cameras
Baseus 20,000 mAh power banks: still on the top
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra six months after: why is it not too late?
Acer Nitro V 15 ANV15-51-512A laptop test: popular games
Ugreen M2 CM642 NVMe SSD Pocket Review: Speed and Protection
Top TWS headphones of the first half of 2024
TOP charging stations in Ukraine. Which one to choose and buy?
Oppo Reno12 Pro smartphone review: capabilities
Samsung Galaxy Fold 6 and Galaxy Flip 6 smartphones presented: what’s new for 2024?
Ugreen HiTune Max5c Headphone Review: Why Japan?
The 27-inch AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD2 monitor with 240 Hz frequency support has a brightness of up to 1000 nitsAOC monitor OLED
The 27-inch AOC AGON PRO AG276QZD2 monitor is equipped with an OLED panel with a resolution of 1440p, an adaptive refresh rate from 48 to 240 Hz and a brightness of up to 1000 nits in HDR mode
Realme 13 and Realme 13+ smartphones received new MediaTek Dimensity 6300 and Dimensity 7300 Energy chipsAndroid MediaTek Realme smartphone
Realme presented several new smartphones. Realme 13 5G is equipped with a 6.72-inch Full HD+ display with IPS. Realme 13+ 5G will be available in three color options: Victory Gold, Speed Green and Dark Purple.