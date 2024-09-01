The 1999 Worms game will be re-released on consoles01.09.24
Publisher Team17 has announced a remaster of the cult tactical game Worms Armageddon, first released in 1999. An updated version, called Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition, will be available on consoles. The remaster will present all the content of the original game, improved graphics, an adapted interface, full support for controllers and the possibility of crossplay between PlayStation and Xbox consoles of different generations.
As in the original game, Worms Armageddon matches can involve up to six players, each controlling their own worm. Players can choose different weapons and abilities for their worms. Almost every action of the players destroys part of the map, creating unpredictable and funny situations, and by the end of the match there may not be a trace of the original location.
Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition will add a working version of the turn-based strategy game Worms Armageddon, previously released on the Game Boy Color console. An interactive museum will also appear in the game, where you can learn about the development of the Worms series and listen to interviews with the developers.
This remaster promises to bring back all the elements that players loved about the original, adding modern improvements and new features.
Worms Armageddon: Anniversary Edition will be released on September 26 for Sony PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
