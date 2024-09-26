Telegram will share a user’s IP address and phone number upon request by law enforcement agencies

The owner of Telegram, Pavlo Durov, announced updates on the platform aimed at combating illegal activities. As he noted, Telegram search allows users to find public channels and bots, which has made the messenger a more powerful tool than other platforms. However, this functionality was abused by those who broke the rules by selling illegal goods.

Telegram has updated its Terms of Use and Privacy Policy to better deal with breaches. The platform can now provide the IP addresses and phone numbers of violators in the event of “legitimate law enforcement requests.” It should also be noted that in this way, the owners of the messenger essentially officially announced that they will disclose user data at the request of KGB, FSB , and law enforcement agencies.

We will remind that a month ago the owner of Telegram Pavel Durov was detained in France and was questioned on a 12-count charge, which drew considerable attention to the platform and its activities. Investigators believe that Pavel Durov’s refusal to cooperate with law enforcement agencies and the provision of tools on Telegram that can be used for illegal activities make him complicit in drug trafficking, crimes against children and fraud. The publication also notes that Durov is scheduled to appear before an investigating judge on Sunday, where he may be charged with a number of serious crimes.

Durov, as a rule, avoids trips to Europe, knowing about possible charges. He is currently in custody and could face serious charges in the near future, including terrorism and money laundering.