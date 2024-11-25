Stellantis introduces a single STLA Frame platform for all car series

Stellantis has unveiled its new STLA Frame platform, specifically designed for electric pickup trucks and SUVs targeting the North American market and other regions where large vehicles are popular. The platform offers impressive performance, including a range of up to 800 km in a fully electric vehicle (BEV) configuration and up to 1,100 km in a hybrid version (REEV), which combines electric motors and an internal combustion engine to increase the driving range.

The STLA Frame also supports significant towing capabilities, including a maximum towing capacity of up to 6,350 kg and a payload capacity of 1,224 kg. In terms of cross-country ability, the platform demonstrates the ability to overcome fords up to 610 mm deep, making it ideal for off-road conditions.

The platform’s features include support for a variety of powertrains, including electric, hydrogen, hybrid and internal combustion engines. The REEV configuration is particularly interesting, as it combines a large battery with electric motors and uses the engine as a generator to increase range without compromising power.

Specifications include liquid-cooled batteries with a capacity of 159 to 200 kWh and acceleration from 0 to 96 km/h in 4.4 seconds. A fast-charging system allows for up to 160 km of range in 10 minutes. There is also bi-directional charging to power external devices.

The STLA Frame platform supports a wide range of vehicle sizes, including lengths from 5,488 to 5,941 mm, wheelbases from 3,143 to 3,690 mm and ground clearance from 168 to 262 mm. According to Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares, this platform combines maximum efficiency with new levels of practicality, providing excellent options for buyers interested in electric vehicles. In the coming years, it is planned to produce cars for the Jeep and Ram brands based on it.