Speeder bike like in the Star Wars movies has been developed in Poland

Polish engineer Tomasz Patan, co-founder and CTO of Jetson, has introduced an experimental air vehicle called Volonaut Airbike. The device is designed for individual use and is distinguished by an unconventional approach to design and control.

The Volonaut Airbike is equipped with a jet propulsion system and is designed for one passenger. Control is carried out using two joysticks and changing the body position, while the built-in computer is responsible for stability, which stabilizes the device during flight.

According to the declared characteristics, the device is capable of speeds of up to 200 km/h. The absence of traditional propellers makes the bike more maneuverable and allows it to move freely in confined spaces, including movement in three dimensions.

Thanks to the use of carbon fiber, 3D printing and lightweight construction, the Volonaut Airbike is about seven times lighter than a conventional motorcycle.

The timing of the commercial launch of the project has not yet been announced, but the demonstration of working prototypes itself indicates the rapid development of personal air transport.