SonarPen stylus turns MacBook touchpad into graphics tablet01.05.25
SonarPen has expanded its range of devices by adding MacBook support for its SonarPen and SonarPen 2 styluses. Previously, these gadgets only worked with iPads, but now they can be used on laptops with macOS 11 and later. To connect to models without a USB-C port, a special adapter is required.
With the SonarPen Driver, users can turn their MacBook touchpad into a full-fledged graphics tablet. The styluses support popular programs such as Clip Studio Paint, Artrage, Art Studio Pro, Inkscape, Photoshop, Krita, Gimp, and others. The devices allow you to adjust the pressure sensitivity and angle of the pen, offering the precision necessary for professional work. At the same time, the SonarPen remains a more affordable alternative to the Apple Pencil.
Apple has announced the dates for its annual developer conference, WWDC 2025, which will take place from June 9 to 13.
As in previous years, the event will include online sessions for developers, as well as a keynote presentation scheduled for June 9 at Apple Park.
The company is expected to unveil new versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS during the keynote presentation. This year, the interface changes may resemble the VisionOS design, which uses translucent elements. This is hinted at by the conference logo, which contains 25 in a glass style. The update promises to be the biggest redesign of the software platforms since the release of iOS 7.
In addition to the keynote presentation, the company will hold offline events for developers. Participants will be able to communicate with Apple experts in individual and group lab sessions, as well as participate in special programs. The number of tickets for those wishing to attend the event will be limited. During the five days, online sessions will be available to all interested users free of charge.
The Apple Park visit program on June 9 will be available to participants of the Apple Developer Program, graduates of Apple Entrepreneur Camp, winners of previous years’ Swift Student Challenge and members of the Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Selection will be made through a random lottery.
Earlier, in February, Apple held a Swift Student Challenge competition, and the winners should be announced in the near future. They will be invited to participate in the multi-day program in Cupertino. Additional information about WWDC 2025 will be available in the Apple Developer app and on the official Apple Developer website closer to the event date.
