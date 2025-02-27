Six more new AMD Ryzen 5000G processor models released for the AM4 platform

AMD has expanded its Ryzen 5000G processor lineup for the AM4 platform, introducing six new models at once.

The series has been expanded with the 4-core Ryzen 3 5305G, 6-core Ryzen 5 5605G and 8-core Ryzen 7 5705G, as well as their energy-efficient versions with the “GE” index and a TDP reduced to 35 W. All new products combine the Zen 3 architecture and integrated Vega graphics.

The processors are compatible with existing AM4 motherboards, but before installation you need to update the UEFI firmware. There is no information about the price yet.

Last spring, AMD introduced its first processors based on the new Zen architecture. These were the Ryzen 5000 series models designed for desktop PCs.

The company also announced the Ryzen 5000 G series of processors. These are also desktop models, they also use the architecture of the name.

6 new models have been announced: AMD Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen 7 5700G, Ryzen Ryzen 5 5600G, Ryzen 5 5600GE, Ryzen 3 5300G, Ryzen 3 5300GE.