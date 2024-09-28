Scientists were able to save the human genome on a 5D memory crystal28.09.24
Researchers from the University of Southampton have made a significant breakthrough in the development of long-term data storage technology on 5D media. In their new work, led by Peter Kazansky and involving Helixworks Technologies, they managed to record the entire human genome onto a 5D memory crystal. The technology is based on laser recording on a transparent material, for example, quartz glass, which provides high data density – up to 360 terabytes on an area of only five square inches.
5D crystals got their name thanks to the innovative recording technology, which includes a method of optical 3D recording with the addition of the effect of “double distortion” of the laser beam. This allows each microscopic “well” to store up to eight bits of data, as opposed to one bit in traditional media. In addition, 5D carriers are incredibly durable, withstanding extreme conditions: high temperatures up to 1000 degrees Celsius, radiation and strong physical pressure.
The beginning of research on this technology dates back to 1996, and now it is reaching new heights. Scientists believe that 5D storage could be used to store information such as the human genome for millions of years, which could play a key role in preserving civilization and preventing possible human extinction.
