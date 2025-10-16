Samsung will produce Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processors for Galaxy smartphones itself

New rumors indicate that Qualcomm may resume cooperation with Samsung Foundry to manufacture the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor – at least in the version for Galaxy, which will receive the flagship Samsung Galaxy S26 in 2026.

This will be the first time that the same chip model will be produced at two factories at once – Samsung and TSMC. Such an approach, according to sources, is beneficial for both parties: Samsung will receive a flagship processor at a lower price, while Qualcomm will be able to unload TSMC’s advanced production lines and maintain profitability due to the contract with the South Korean partner.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 for Galaxy version is expected to be manufactured on Samsung’s 2nm SF2 process technology and will become the basis for the upcoming Galaxy S26, S26 Pro and S26 Ultra.

The last Qualcomm processor produced at Samsung’s facilities was the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. After that, the American company completely switched to TSMC, as Samsung was unable to consistently ensure 4-nm production even for its own Exynos chips.

As a result, the flagship Galaxy S25 series was based mainly on Qualcomm solutions, which worsened Samsung’s financial performance – the company was forced to purchase expensive processors and at the same time did not use its own production facilities.

To change the situation, Samsung invested significant resources in improving production and, according to recent reports, has launched the production of 2-nm Exynos 2600 chips. This allows reducing the costs of developing the next Galaxy smartphones and returning competitiveness to its own factories.