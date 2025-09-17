Samsung smartphones started receiving One UI 817.09.25
The Samsung Galaxy S25 series has started receiving the first of seven major operating system updates. After months of testing, the stable version of the One UI 8 shell based on Android 16 is gradually becoming available to users.
The update with build number S93xNKSU5BYI3 is initially rolling out to owners of devices in South Korea and participants in the beta testing program. It will be available to other users in the coming days.
One UI 8 brings a refreshed design, improved gesture control and quick settings panel, noticeable performance improvements, and new Galaxy AI features. For the Galaxy S25 Ultra, the update is 555 MB in size.
Samsung has not yet specified when exactly the Galaxy S25 Edge will receive the update, but it is expected to be available before the end of the month.
It is worth noting that with the release of One UI 8 for the Galaxy S25 line, the company has introduced a new restriction: now unlocking the bootloader is prohibited in all regions. Previously, this measure was only valid in the United States.
One UI 8.0 is scheduled for release in October for the following Samsung devices
- Galaxy S24 (with S24 FE)
- Galaxy Quantum 6
- Galaxy S23 (with S23 FE)
- Galaxy Quantum 5
- Galaxy Tab S10 (with S10 FE и S10 FE+)
- Galaxy A36
- Galaxy Fold 6
- Galaxy Flip 6
- Galaxy Fold Special Edition
- Galaxy Quantum 4
- Galaxy S22
- Galaxy Tab S9
- Galaxy Tab Active 5
- Galaxy Jump 4
- Galaxy A35
- Galaxy Tab S10 Lite
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE
- Galaxy Tab S9 FE+
- Galaxy XCover 7 Pro
- Galaxy A53
- Galaxy Buddy 4
- Galaxy A34
- Galaxy A25
- Galaxy Wide 8
The following Samsung models will receive updates in November
- Galaxy Fold 5
- Galaxy Flip 5
- Galaxy Jump 3
- серія Galaxy Tab S8
- Galaxy Z Fold 4
- Galaxy Z Flip 4
- Galaxy A15
- Galaxy Buddy 3
- Galaxy A16
- Galaxy A24
- Galaxy A33
- Galaxy Wide 7
- Galaxy Jump 2
- Galaxy Tab Active 5 Pro
- Galaxy Tab A9
- Galaxy Tab A9+
- Galaxy Tab A11
