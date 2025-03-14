Samsung remains the leader in the TV market for the 19th consecutive year14.03.25
Samsung Electronics has once again become the leader in the global TV market in 2024, confirms the report of the analytical company . The company has held this position since 2006, when it first became the industry leader.
Samsung’s market share was 28.3% of all TVs sold. In the premium segment of devices costing more than $ 2,500, the company controls 49.6% of the market, and among TVs with a diagonal of 75 inches and more, it occupies 28.7%. In the category of QLED and OLED models, Samsung’s share was 46.8% and 10%, respectively. Sales of the company’s OLED TVs reached 1.44 million units, which is 27.3% of the global market.
Earlier, Samsung also announced its leadership in the soundbar segment according to the results of 2024.
According to Omdia, in 2024:
- 28.3% of all TVs sold worldwide were manufactured by Samsung.
- In the premium segment (over $2,500), the company’s share was 49.6%.
- Among super-large models (75 inches and larger), Samsung holds 28.7% of the market.
- In the QLED and OLED TV categories, Samsung holds 46.8% and 10%, respectively.
- The company’s OLED TV sales reached 1.44 million units, which corresponds to 27.3% of the total market.
Samsung also previously announced that it had become the largest soundbar brand in 2024.
Don't miss interesting news
Subscribe to our channels and read announcements of high-tech news, tes
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
We have already tested the balanced gaming laptops Acer Nitro 16, Predator Helios 16 and Predator Helios Neo 14. Today we will tell you about the larger version of the latter – Predator Helios Neo 16
Acer Predator Helios Neo 16 laptop review: gold middle
Oppo Reno13 Pro smartphone review: there is really good moments
Logitech G PRO X TKL RAPID keyboard review: fine-tuning
Poco X7 Pro smartphone review: potential
Ugreen M751 mouse review: office classic
Samsung Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, S25 Ultra smartphones presented. Live photos and our impressions
Ugreen HiTune S5 wireless headphones review: grippy
Oppo A40m (CPH2669) smartphone review: beginning
Maono PD200X microphone and Maonocaster G1 NEO audio mixer review
Kawa Mini 3 Car DVR review: size doesn’t matter
Top tech events and news in 2024
The best devices of 2024: hi-tech.ua editorial choice
Asus Zenbook S 14 UX5406S laptop test: ultra-compact
Oppo Enco Air4 TWS headphones review: newer
Samsung remains the leader in the TV market for the 19th consecutive year Samsung statistics
Samsung Electronics will once again lead the global TV market in 2024, according to a report by analyst firm Omdia, a position it has held since 2006, when it first emerged as the industry leader.
Google’s password manager will allow you to delete data with one click Google update
Google has updated its password manager, adding the ability to completely delete all data in the beta version of Google Play Services.
Ubisoft presented spectacular trailer for Assassin’s Creed Shadows
Lenovo has released an SSD drive in a grenade case
Steam has launched big spring games sale with discounts up to 90%
Asus has released monitors with an air ionizer
iRobot has financial trouble after canceled deal with Amazon
Intel have a new CEO – Lip-Bu Tan
Bluesky now allows upload longer videos
Google Calendar events can now be added directly from Gmail emails
Microsoft will replace Remote Desktop with Windows App
Tesla shares have fallen by a record 15% since 2020
The Chinese have developed a fast charger for electric cars – from 10 to 80% in 9 minutes
The Asus ROG Strix OLED XG27UCDMG gaming monitor features a 4K, 240Hz matrix and a 0.03ms response time