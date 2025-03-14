Samsung remains the leader in the TV market for the 19th consecutive year

Samsung Electronics has once again become the leader in the global TV market in 2024, confirms the report of the analytical company . The company has held this position since 2006, when it first became the industry leader.

Samsung’s market share was 28.3% of all TVs sold. In the premium segment of devices costing more than $ 2,500, the company controls 49.6% of the market, and among TVs with a diagonal of 75 inches and more, it occupies 28.7%. In the category of QLED and OLED models, Samsung’s share was 46.8% and 10%, respectively. Sales of the company’s OLED TVs reached 1.44 million units, which is 27.3% of the global market.

Earlier, Samsung also announced its leadership in the soundbar segment according to the results of 2024.

